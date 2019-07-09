Aldi to donate surplus food to Falkirk charities

Four Falkirk charities are set to benefit from a project being run by supermarket chain Aldi to help prevent hunger across the region.

The town’s Redbrae Road store is helping Barnardo’s Axis Service Falkirk and Step Up - Housing, Employability and Community while Polmont’s Greenpark Drive store is assisting a free breakfast club in the area as well as Braes Storehouse Foodbank.

The charities will all receive donations of perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

The initiative, involving 12 stores across the country, is part of a partnership project with charities to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary in Scotland and follows a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Last year Aldi donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to its 827 stores across the UK, including its 87 stores in Scotland.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across central Scotland.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK.

“Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address. This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Any local charities in central Scotland which would like to partner up with an Aldi store to receive food donations can apply by emailing aldi@neighbourly.com.