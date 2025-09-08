Aldi stores in Falkirk donate over 2500 meals to families in need

Aldi stores in the Falkirk area stores provided donations to local charities and foodbanks earlier this year giving away surplus food through its community giving platform Neighbourly.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.

“School holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this summer we continued our efforts to provide support where we can through our partnership with Neighbourly.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Summer holidays represent one of the busiest times of the year for charities and food banks, and this year was no different.

Aldi stores in the Falkirk area donated food earlier this year to help those who needed it most (Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Aldi’s generous donations played a key role in helping support families, and our partnership continues to make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

