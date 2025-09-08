Aldi stores in Falkirk donate over 2500 meals to families in need
Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.
“School holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this summer we continued our efforts to provide support where we can through our partnership with Neighbourly.”
Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Summer holidays represent one of the busiest times of the year for charities and food banks, and this year was no different.
“Aldi’s generous donations played a key role in helping support families, and our partnership continues to make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.”
Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.