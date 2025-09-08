Aldi stores in Falkirk donate over 2500 meals to families in need

By James Trimble
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:16 BST
Aldi stores in the Falkirk area stores provided donations to local charities and foodbanks earlier this year giving away surplus food through its community giving platform Neighbourly.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.

“School holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this summer we continued our efforts to provide support where we can through our partnership with Neighbourly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Summer holidays represent one of the busiest times of the year for charities and food banks, and this year was no different.

Aldi stores in the Falkirk area donated food earlier this year to help those who needed it most (Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Aldi stores in the Falkirk area donated food earlier this year to help those who needed it most (Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Aldi’s generous donations played a key role in helping support families, and our partnership continues to make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:AldiFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice