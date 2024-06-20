Aldi kebab-a-rama: Falkirk area stores first in the country to sell footie fans' favourite pies
As Scotland battle hard to stay in Euros 24, Aldi – which has stores in Camelon and Polmont – will be taking delivery of over 25,000 kebab pies this week.
Filled with quality kebab meat, covered in a secret family recipe sauce, and encased in a flaky shortcrust puff pastry, the tasty treat has built a reputation among football fans, with stadiums around the country stocking them.
Pie Sports launched in 2020, after initially setting up a delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the demand of football fans looking for the matchday experience at home, with products including pies, pastries, and Bovril.
The company is a division of Pars Foods, a wholesaler manufacturer headquartered in Glasgow. It was founded in 1998 by Brian Sarafilovic, the son of Branko Sarafilovic, a baker, who founded Pars Bakery in the 1950s.
Brian Sarafilovic, managing director at Pars Foods and Pie Sports, said: “This is very exciting for us – it’s our first step in retail and Aldi Scotland have been brilliant to work with to ensure it’s gone very smoothly.
"Our company is built on producing excellent quality goods, and what better time to bring our premium tasty kebab pie to the masses than now with the Euros here?
“With my family’s background in baking and my background in butchery, we know how to craft the perfect pie. Customers can expect delicious, quality kebab meat with a kick thanks to the spicy sauce, a family recipe from one of our suppliers, sourced from their Turkish grandfather.”
Graham Nicolson, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic win for us right in time for Scotland’s moment at the Euros. Pars Foods and
Pie Sports have an excellent reputation for producing top-quality pastries that our customers will now have the chance to enjoy at home.
“Securing the deal with Pie Sports, as the first supermarket in the UK, is a testament to our buying teams’ relationships with Scottish producers, as they continuously look to bring exciting, quality and affordable ranges to our shelves.”
