Aldi kebab-a-rama: Falkirk area stores first in the country to sell footie fans' favourite pies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi Scotland has announced a new deal with Pie Sports which will see the Scottish supermarket become the first in the country to stock their popular kebab pie.

As Scotland battle hard to stay in Euros 24, Aldi – which has stores in Camelon and Polmont – will be taking delivery of over 25,000 kebab pies this week.

Filled with quality kebab meat, covered in a secret family recipe sauce, and encased in a flaky shortcrust puff pastry, the tasty treat has built a reputation among football fans, with stadiums around the country stocking them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pie Sports launched in 2020, after initially setting up a delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the demand of football fans looking for the matchday experience at home, with products including pies, pastries, and Bovril.

Shoppers will have to keep their eyes peeled for the new Kebab Pies which have been introduced this week(Picture: Submitted)

The company is a division of Pars Foods, a wholesaler manufacturer headquartered in Glasgow. It was founded in 1998 by Brian Sarafilovic, the son of Branko Sarafilovic, a baker, who founded Pars Bakery in the 1950s.

Brian Sarafilovic, managing director at Pars Foods and Pie Sports, said: “This is very exciting for us – it’s our first step in retail and Aldi Scotland have been brilliant to work with to ensure it’s gone very smoothly.

"Our company is built on producing excellent quality goods, and what better time to bring our premium tasty kebab pie to the masses than now with the Euros here?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With my family’s background in baking and my background in butchery, we know how to craft the perfect pie. Customers can expect delicious, quality kebab meat with a kick thanks to the spicy sauce, a family recipe from one of our suppliers, sourced from their Turkish grandfather.”

Graham Nicolson, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic win for us right in time for Scotland’s moment at the Euros. Pars Foods and

Pie Sports have an excellent reputation for producing top-quality pastries that our customers will now have the chance to enjoy at home.