Aldi does its bit for food banks in Falkirk

Supermarket Aldi teamed up with local charities and food banks in the Falkirk area and beyond to provide 6800 meals to those who needed them most on Christmas Day.

The initiative saw Aldi, which has 15 stores across central Scotland, donate unsold fresh foods to people after stores closed on December 24.

Around 440,000 meals were donated across the UK, including almost 48,000 from Aldi stores in Scotland, with more than 500 UK charities benefitting from the endeavour.

Fritz Walleczek, Aldi UK managing director, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit, vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals.”