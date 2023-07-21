Alfie Reid, who has complex support needs including autism and ADHD, can become hooked on certain items. Four years ago he picked up a distinctive stetson from the Aldi stall at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston and wore it every day since.

But as it became the worse for wear, the nine-year-old’s mum Julie began the hunt for another one. She even frantically tried to get tickets for this year’s Royal Highland Show, but as it’s one of the most popular events of the year, it was sold out. Julie then took to Facebook in a plea to get a new hat.

Luckily for Alfie, Jaclyn Edwards, a buying assistant at Aldi Scotland saw the message and managed to source a new stetson for the youngster.

Alfie Reid proudly wearing his new Aldi stetson. Pic: Contributed

Julia said: “Alfie’s autism means he can become hooked on certain items, and for the last few years he has been obsessed with the colour blue, particularly the deep royal shade like the Aldi stetson. He absolutely adored his first hat, but it had become worse for wear recently, and he really needed a new one.

“We would have loved to attend the Royal Highland Show but couldn’t get any tickets. Jaclyn was absolutely brilliant. We are so appreciative of the effort she went to, and Alfie is over the moon with his new hat.”

Jaclyn said: “It was a delight to track down a new hat for Alfie. We hope he enjoys this one as much as he did the last.”

