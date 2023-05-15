Alan McGee will be waxing lyrical about the music infdustry and telling tales about Oasis and other acts at Depot, in Burnbank Road, on Saturday, September 23, in an special event that will also include live sounds from up and coming bands.

Having gone down in history as the man who signed Oasis in the early 1990s, Alan also brought bands like Primal Scream, Teenage Fan Club and The Jesus and Mary Chain to the masses as well.

A man of many talents, he had been – at one time or another – a music industry executive, a musician, a manager, and a music blogger.

However, he is best known for co-founding and running the independent Creation Records label.