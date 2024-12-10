Aladdin swoops into Larbert with a treasure trove of talent on stage at the Dobbie Hall

The talented young thespians of Falkirk’s Stand-out Theatre School will be pulling the rug right out from under the traditional tale of Aladdin at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aladdin: A Falkirk Adventure will be performed at the Main Street venue from 7pm on Monday, December 23 and will feature over 70 of the Stand-out Theatre School’s students.

A Stand-out Theatre School spokesperson said: “Everyone has been working so hard in the run up to our show. It is now officially sold out and we will have an audience of 480 coming to support our incredible cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not your traditional Aladdin story, it follows a very Falkirk-based storyline."

Talented members of the Stand-out Theatre School take a break from rehearsals for their forthcoming pantomime Aladdin: A Falkirk Adventure (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The unique take on the Aladdin tale was penned by Stand-out Theatre School owner Shannon Leigh McLean and features original song lyrics and choreography.

The school’s first ever panto would not have been possible without the support of parents, the community and sponsors Apex Sheds, Taylors Tiny Tattoos, Tollbooth Tavern, Miracles Disco and MyEscapist.