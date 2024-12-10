Aladdin swoops into Larbert with a treasure trove of talent on stage at the Dobbie Hall
Aladdin: A Falkirk Adventure will be performed at the Main Street venue from 7pm on Monday, December 23 and will feature over 70 of the Stand-out Theatre School’s students.
A Stand-out Theatre School spokesperson said: “Everyone has been working so hard in the run up to our show. It is now officially sold out and we will have an audience of 480 coming to support our incredible cast.
“This is not your traditional Aladdin story, it follows a very Falkirk-based storyline."
The unique take on the Aladdin tale was penned by Stand-out Theatre School owner Shannon Leigh McLean and features original song lyrics and choreography.
The school’s first ever panto would not have been possible without the support of parents, the community and sponsors Apex Sheds, Taylors Tiny Tattoos, Tollbooth Tavern, Miracles Disco and MyEscapist.