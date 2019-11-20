Al Masaar group hosting Falkirk event to discuss gender-based violence issue

A coffee morning is being held in Falkirk to serve up information on domestic abuse laws and ways of stopping gender-based violence.

Al Masaar is hosting the event in its base in the Sewing Studio in Callendar Square next Tuesday (1-2.30pm).

The event will be the group’s second Chai Day coffee morning following on from last year’s gathering.

Al Masaar works with partners to raise awareness and support survivors of domestic abuse.

For more information on the story behind the coffee morning, visit https://thecircle.ngo.