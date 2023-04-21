Queen elect is Bonnybridge Primary School pupil AJ Newton who is looking forward to her crowning moment on Saturday, August 5 in Duncan Stewart Park.

The 11-year-old will be joined by 30 other youngsters and this week many of them met in the Bridge Street community centre to begin rehearsals for the big day under the watchful eye of the hard-working committee members. There will be fairies, a queen of the fairies, flower girls, maid of honour and ladies in waiting, as well as page boys, queen’s guard and a herald.

AJ’s mum, Krysta Kelly, said her daughter was very excited, adding: “She was a lady in waiting last year and loved it, but we never thought that she would be this year’s queen. The whole family will be there on the day to cheer her on. At the moment, it just feels there is so much to do and not a lot of time to do it, but we’ll get there.”

Many of the youngsters making up this year's Bonnybridge Gala retinue with queen elect AJ Newton

Sisters, Clio, 16, and Olivia, 14, will be proudly watching on AJ’s big day, along with brother Ethan, 12, dad David Newton and family pets, border collie Bonny and cross-breed Skye.