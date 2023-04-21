News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

AJ looks forward to being crowned queen at Bonnybridge Gala 2023

The excited youngsters selected to play a starring role in this year’s Bonnybridge Gala Day have been announced.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

Queen elect is Bonnybridge Primary School pupil AJ Newton who is looking forward to her crowning moment on Saturday, August 5 in Duncan Stewart Park.

The 11-year-old will be joined by 30 other youngsters and this week many of them met in the Bridge Street community centre to begin rehearsals for the big day under the watchful eye of the hard-working committee members. There will be fairies, a queen of the fairies, flower girls, maid of honour and ladies in waiting, as well as page boys, queen’s guard and a herald.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AJ’s mum, Krysta Kelly, said her daughter was very excited, adding: “She was a lady in waiting last year and loved it, but we never thought that she would be this year’s queen. The whole family will be there on the day to cheer her on. At the moment, it just feels there is so much to do and not a lot of time to do it, but we’ll get there.”

Many of the youngsters making up this year's Bonnybridge Gala retinue with queen elect AJ NewtonMany of the youngsters making up this year's Bonnybridge Gala retinue with queen elect AJ Newton
Many of the youngsters making up this year's Bonnybridge Gala retinue with queen elect AJ Newton
Most Popular

Sisters, Clio, 16, and Olivia, 14, will be proudly watching on AJ’s big day, along with brother Ethan, 12, dad David Newton and family pets, border collie Bonny and cross-breed Skye.

Queen elect AJ Newton is looking forward to her big dayQueen elect AJ Newton is looking forward to her big day
Queen elect AJ Newton is looking forward to her big day
Related topics:QueenDavid NewtonSisters