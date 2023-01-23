Chloe McNaughton, 14, has her eyes set on winning the crown in the competition, which is for 13 to 15 year olds.

Teenagers from across the country will compete for the crown in the competition, which will culminate in a spectacular grand final later this year.

Chloe, an S3 pupil at Larbert High, said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi-final, it is a massive achievement for me.

Chloe McNaughton, 14, is a semi-finalist in the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain contest.

"Making it to the grand final would be an absolute dream – fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.”

Organisers of the Miss Great Britain series of events stress it is not a beauty contest. Instead it celebrates the personality and achievements of teenage girls, combining glamour with building confidence, having fun and making friends and memories.

Chloe’s proud mum, Tina McNaughton explained: “Chloe decided to take part in this competition to boost her self confidence. She has also had such an interest in pageants since she was a little girl and now is taking part in her very own one.

"She hasn’t ever taken part in anything like this before, but she has boosted her confidence doing this. It is such an achievement for her.”

Chloe applied online for the contest, submitting several pictures which were judged, before she received a letter to say she was a semi-finalist.

She will now complete the application process, where she will be judged on her answers to a range of questions.

If successful, she’ll make it to the grand final weekend in Blackpool in October. The finals include interviews, photoshoots, team-building activities, a pyjama diva party and a pageant.