Airth teen secures place in grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2023

Chloe McNaughton, 14, will be heading to Blackpool for the two day event in October after successfully making it through the semi-final and securing her place in the next stage of the competition.

Now, the Larbert High pupil is trying to raise as much money as possible for the event’s chosen charity, Together for Short Lives. The charity helps families caring for a child with a life-threatening or life-limiting condition make the most of every moment together.

Chloe is preparing to take part in a 7k at the Sunset Running Festival in Edinburgh in June to fundraise for the cause. She’s also busy volunteering in the local community.

The two day grand final later this year includes activities such as a beauty queen challenge day, photo shoots and the official pyjama diva party. The second day will consist of an interview with the judges and rehearsals leading into the evening when Chloe will take to the stage in evening and fashion wear before a winner is crowned.

Mum Tina said: “Chloe is so excited that she has been chosen as a grand finalist. She has said that this is a dream come true and a major confidence boost. She is grateful for having the opportunity. She’s absolutely over the moon that she has made it to the actual final, she still can’t quite believe it. She never thought she would make it this far. Her dad Barry and I are so proud of Chloe and what she has achieved and she is only 14 years old.”

Having reached the final of the competition, which is for those aged 13 to 15, Chloe has her eyes set on the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.

Organisers of the Miss Great Britain series of events stress it is not a beauty contest. Instead it celebrates the personality and achievements of teenage girls, combining glamour with building confidence, having fun and making friends and memories.

Chloe would like to say a big thank you to Scottish Fine Soaps for their sponsorship. She’s also keen to hear from any other local businesses who may be interested in supporting her through fundraising or sponsorship.