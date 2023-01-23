Twelve-year-old Jordon Robertson trains at the Rangers FC soccer academy held at Forthbank in Stirling every Sunday evening.

He was recently given the opportunity to attend an elite performance programme the academy is organising which takes place in Abi Dhabi for a week in April. Selected players from Scotland and Northern Ireland will fly out to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities at Al Forsan where they will work with the Glasgow club’s senior academy coaches, as well as playing matches against local opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanying the Larbert High first year pupil will be his dad Duncan. The pair were wondering how to find the £2500 needed to foot the bill when Jordon approached family friend Steven McLeod, the owner of Airth Castle Hotel & Spa and Glenbervie House.

Jordon Robertson, 12, with Steven McLeod, owner of Airth Castle Hotel & Spa, who is funding his soccer academy trip to Abu Dhabi

Duncan said: “Jordon did it on his own and was delighted when Steven said he would be happy to provide the money. It was just at Christmas time so it was a fabulous present and we can’t thank him enough for his support. It means a lot to both of us.”

The party will leave from Ibrox on April 7 before heading to Manchester where they will fly out to Abu Dhabi for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan added: “He’s football daft and this is a wonderful opportunity for him to take part in this elite training in what are world class facilities. It’s definitely a trip neither of us will forget.”