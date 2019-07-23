Airth Highland Games will draw the crowds

Thousands of visitors will descend on Airth this Saturday for the village’s annual Highland Games – on of the oldest and most traditional in the calendar.

The 148th Games take place at North Green Park with the events getting underway at 9.30am and the piping in of the new chieftain at 1pm by Alloa and Bomar Pipe Band.

This year’s Games Chieftain is Robert Smith, an Airth resident and member of the community council for over 25 years he will preside over events.

The day will feature heavy events, piping competitions, track and field athletes, cycling competitions, highland dancing and tug o’war.

The famous carrying of the Smiddy Stane competition begins at 3.30pm followed by the tug o’war and the prizegiving at 5pm.

Emma Gillanders, event secretary, said: “This year is our 148th event and will feature may memorable sights, including kilted athletes, pipers, nearly 150 highland dancer’s and the chieftain’s parade.

“As one of the oldest games in Scotland, we pride ourselves on maintaining our identity and traditions, whilst also offering lots to do for the family over the course of the day.”

And it will not only be Airth residents and visitors from Scotland attending.

Emma added: “We’ve had a lot of interest from all over the world including families attending from the USA, Australia and all over Europe. We are expecting thousands of visitors which will make for a great atmosphere with lots of events they can get involved in – like testing their strength with our famous Smiddy Stane.

“A lot of hard work goes into making the games happen year-after-year and I’d like to thank all our volunteers, members, competitors and sponsors for their continued support.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day for cash sales. Entry is £8 for adults, £5 for students, children five to 16 years and concessions and £20 for a family of two adults and up to three children. Children under five and Airth senior citizens enter for free. Car parking is £3.

For further information visit www.airthhighlandgames.com.