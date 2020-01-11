Airport staff back mental health cause as charity of the year

Edinburgh Airport will work with the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) in 2020 after it was nominated as its new corporate charity of the year.

SAMH, which works to provide mental health support to adults and young people, received most votes from staff after applications were received from more than 80 causes across Scotland.

Anna Light, Head of Engagement at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s an opportunity to work with them to promote and support the work they do as well as providing us with the chance to learn from them.

“There’s a greater awareness of the importance of mental health as it is something that impacts on every one of us, so this partnership will continue to highlight the need to look after ourselves.”

Billy Watson, Chief Executive at SAMH said: “All of us at SAMH are delighted to have been chosen by Edinburgh Airport as their charity for 2020.

“It’s really encouraging that staff voted to make mental health their cause and we’re looking forward to working collaboratively on both improving awareness and also raising vital funds for Scotland’s mental health.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and we can’t wait to get started.”