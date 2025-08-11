Aiden Joyce Community Park opens in Falkirk in memory of police officer who died suddenly, aged 28

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
A play park was officially opened at the weekend in memory of a former police officer who encouraged residents to get involved in their community.

The Aiden Joyce Community Park has been set up in Bantaskine, at the corner of Windsor Avenue and Blinkbonny Road. It is named after the officer who had worked in the area and had motivated neighbours to form a residents association.

Local people helped secure £80,000 of Community Choices funding from Falkirk Council by voting for the project, with another vote confirming they wanted it named in Aiden’s honour.

Residents were also involved in voting for the colourful design by Hags, with its special police theme.

Several of Aiden’s former colleagues turned up on Sunday to see the play park being officially opened by Aiden’s mum, Lorraine Joyce, and papa, William Lawson.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank also attended, along with members of the local community.

Ahead of the official opening, chair of the residents association, Jacqueline Hannah, said that after four years of planning, the park was “more than we could ever have hoped it would be”.

It not only has play equipment for children – including inclusive equipment for children with disabilities – there is also gym equipment that adults can use and a seating area for older people.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Jacqueline.

There will also be 24-hour CCTV to make sure that it is looked after.

The park had been due to open at the end of May but several health and safety issues meant it had to be postponed.

Children from Bantaskine have been making use of the park throughout the summer holidays and now the park has been officially opened.

Aiden’s untimely death, on March 7, 2023, came as a total shock to everyone who knew him.

A fit and healthy 28-year-old, his death was caused by an undiagnosed anomaly of the coronary artery and now his parents actively campaign to raise awareness and funds to get young people tested every year.

His dad Campbell said the family feels “honoured and privileged” that the park bears their son’s name.

“He just loved his job and being involved with the community,” said Lorraine.

Aiden's mum Lorraine Joyce and Papa William Lawson openng the parkl, pictured with MP Euan Stainbank, former colleagues and friends of Aiden and members of Bantaskine Residents Association.

1. Aiden Joyce Community Park

Aiden's mum Lorraine Joyce and Papa William Lawson openng the parkl, pictured with MP Euan Stainbank, former colleagues and friends of Aiden and members of Bantaskine Residents Association. Photo: Michael Gillen

The park is in memory of popular community police officer Aiden Joyce who died in 2023.

2. Aiden Joyce Community Park

The park is in memory of popular community police officer Aiden Joyce who died in 2023. Photo: Michael Gillen

Police Scotland former colleagues and friends of Aiden attended Saturday's ceremony.

3. Aiden Joyce Community Park

Police Scotland former colleagues and friends of Aiden attended Saturday's ceremony. Photo: Michael Gillen

Aiden's mum Lorraine Joyce and Papa William Lawson opened the park.

4. Aiden Joyce Community Park

Aiden's mum Lorraine Joyce and Papa William Lawson opened the park. Photo: Michael Gillen

