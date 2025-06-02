Agility dog Ron is back in action thanks to team at a Falkirk vets

A dog who almost lost his leg in an accident is back enjoying agility sessions thanks to the team at a Falkirk vets.

Seven-year-old Jack Russell Ron was run over by a trailer on a Bathgate farm and owner Tracey Barton feared he may never be fit to compete again.

But after intensive therapy at Graham’s Road Vets and hydrotherapy sessions, he’s back doing Hoopers, a sport similar to agility.

Tracey was out on a regular evening walk with Ron and her two other dogs when a farmer came down the track with his Jeep and trailer.

Ron is now back to competing in Hoopers following the accident, which almost saw him lose his leg. (Pic: Kat Pocklington)

Tracey, from Westfield, explained: “We’d pulled in to let him pass when Ron suddenly decided to chase, cut in front of the trailer and got run over.

"It happened in a split second and wasn’t the farmer’s fault at all.

“Ron’s back leg was a mess, with the skin all pulled off and lots of blood. He was in a right state, so the farmer ran us home so I could get to the vets.”

After emergency overnight treatment, Ron was transferred to Graham’s Road.

Tracey Barton with Ron (centre) and her two other dogs. (Pic: Contributed)

The veterinary practice is part of Pet Health Club – a preventative healthcare service and nationwide network of veterinary practices.

Ron’s injury was so serious an extensive treatment plan was worked out by the team. The main bandaging regime was carried out by Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN) Niamh Ezady, with input from Bandaging Angels, specialists in bandaging and wound care.

Niamh said: “It was a really challenging case as Ron’s wounds were so bad he could have lost the leg.

“We applied wet-dry dressings, which had to be changed every 24 hours, and then moved on to special dressings using manuka honey to help with the healing and removal of the dead tissue.

“After that, our vet team were able to operate to tack the skin back over and almost all the wound was covered. We then did further bandage dressings to help relieve pressure sores.

“He’s such a lovely dog it was incredibly rewarding to see him get better and be able to continue his recovery.”

As part of Ron’s rehab he had half-a-dozen hydrotherapy sessions in the pool at Brookhydro in Uphall.

Ron had previously been a regular participant in Hoopers – a cross between agility and sheepdog herding without the sheep which involves navigating the dog round a course through hoops, barrels and tunnels.

After all of his treatment and rehab, Ron was finally able to return to it last month.

Tracey added: “I didn’t know if he’d ever be able to do it again, and for a long time I was just happy if he’d be able to keep his leg.

"But when he did his first session he was running like the wind. It was so good to see.

"I can’t thank everyone involved in his care enough, particularly Niamh in the Graham’s Road team who was absolutely incredible.”