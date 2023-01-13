There have been a range of events throughout the year, perhaps the most significant being a summer camp for the whole Group on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire.

A fireworks evening was also held in November, with badges to be worn throughout the year and activities and events held within each of the training sections – from Beavers right through to Explorer Scouts.

And a completely brand new section in Scouts – The Squirrels – for four to six year olds, was formed in the centenary year and already has an active group of very young people who love being Squirrels!

Now, a special event is being organised to end the centenary celebrations in style.

Ian Harrower, centenary organiser, said: “We plan to provide a special afternoon tea in February, as a means of saying thanks to all those who have helped make the Scout Group as strong, growing and effective as it has now become.

"This includes all the past and present leaders, group supporters and other significant people who have played a part in the group’s history and development. We’re also inviting a number of people form the community.

"We recognise that youth organisations like the Scouts don’t just exist on their own – they are an integral part of their community and there are many people and other elements of the community that are equally important in the roles that they play too. For this support we are, of course, extremely grateful.

“If you were involved with The Scouts in or around South Queensferry at any time – whether it was Queensferry directly or Dalmeny, Abercorn, or the surrounding communities – please get in touch so we can include you in the celebration.”

Anyone interested in joining in the fun should email [email protected] or call or text 07565 593785.

With the recent growth of South Queensferry, and the huge upsurge of interest in being part of the Scouts since the pandemic, Queensferry Scout Group is bigger and better than ever.

This success comes with its own issues though…

Ian added: “We do need more leaders to help run the sections or support special activities.

"We also have some specific vacancies for people with an interest in developing a communications strategy for the group, taking care of the substantial amount of equipment we own for camping and activities, and for a number of other administrative and support activities that are all necessary to maintaining an active and fulfilling youth programme.”

If that is something you would be interested in, please email [email protected] or call or text 07565 593785.

The 21st Craigalmond (South Queensferry) Scout Group meets at the Nelson Hall at Port Edgar Marina.

