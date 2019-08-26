Aegon vote Strathcarron as its charity of the year

The staff at Aegon, a life insurance, pension and asset management company at Edinburgh Park were given the task of picking who they wanted to be their charity of the year.

The staff, many of whom live in Falkirk and surrounding areas, voted Strathcarron Hospice their charity of the year.

The money they managed to raise paid for all of the services provided at the Hospice on Wednesday, August 14 and half of the next day.

The charity provides palliative care for people with illnesses that cannot be cured, and its aim is to help people to live with their illness and make the most of the time they have.

Strathcarron provide their care for free, and with only 38 per cent of their funding coming from the NHS they rely on fundraising and donations to cover the additional costs of £12,900 a day.

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser for Strathcarron, said: “On behalf of all of our staff, patients and their families I’d like to take this opportunity to express my sincerest thanks to the team at Aegon for their incredible support over the last year. The team have gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts and this is demonstrated by the generous cheque for £19,779.50.

“As an independent hospice, we need to raise over £12,900 a day to keep our services running and we rely heavily on the continued support of our local community.

“The money from Aegon paid for one full day of care on Wednesday, August 14 across all of our services, which is an incredible gift to our patients and their families.”