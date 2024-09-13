ADL latest: Union respond to 'alarming' situation at Camelon coach builders
Unite was responding to the announcement that ADL had begun redundancy consultation process with its workers, claiming “the effect of various government policies” had placed jobs under threat.
Unite Industrial Officer Pat Egan said: “The announcement of 160 potential job losses at Alexander Dennis in Falkirk is deeply alarming. Be in no doubt the impact on the workforce and the local community will be huge.
“Alexander Dennis should be one of Scotland’s green manufacturing jewels and we should be creating more jobs not cutting them to deliver the green buses of the future. Instead, we face another blow to our manufacturing base on the back of the devastating news coming from Grangemouth.”
The union stated it is now demanding meetings with the company and the Scottish Government to explore all avenues which can protect jobs.
