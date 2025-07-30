Achieving goals: Forth Valley Sensory Centre praises Lionesses' shot stopper

A local sensory charity has praised inspirational Lionesses’ goalkeeper Hannah Hampton as they prepare a new event for young people affected by sensory loss.

Camelon-based Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) said Hannah proved people with visual impairments could achieve their dreams with the right support.

The England goalie has a visual impairment which she manages alongside fulfilling her dream of playing professional football, and played a pivotal part in the team's Euro 2025 final win over Spain on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has strabismus – an eye condition that causes misaligned eyes and a lack of depth perception. She underwent three operations before the age of the three and was told she would not be able to play professional sports.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has praised the efforts of Lionesses' goalkeeper Hannah Hampton (Picture: Submitted)

FVSC chief executive Jacquie Winning said: “While we obviously all wish she was born in Scotland, Hannah Hampton has played an incredible part in the Women’s Euros and is a real inspiration for young people affected by sight loss.

“She proves that with the right support, people who have a visual impairment can really go on to achieve their goals – which is why organisations like FVSC exist.

“We are all sending huge congratulations to Hannah and look forward to her thriving in the role.”

FVSC is preparing a children’s fun day next month to provide young people and their families with inclusive and fun activities. The Sensory Fun Day takes place at the Redbrae Road centre from 11am to 2pm on Friday, August 8.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has supported people with sensory loss and their families in Falkirk, Stirling, and Clackmannanshire for more than 15 years.

Alongside its work with adults, it support children, young people and their families to ensure they can live fun and independent lives.

The centre runs sensory awareness sessions in schools throughout Forth Valley. These sessions help pupils better understand the experiences of people who are deaf, blind, or have combined sensory loss.

They include an introduction to British Sign Language (BSL), differences between BSL and English, and discussions about the barriers individuals may face. Children also learn basic BSL, including how to finger spell their names and use every day phrases.

