Ace badminton coach from Grangemouth collects his MBE from Wills

Grangemouth’s favourite badminton coach received his due reward for years of top notch tuition this week when he paid a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Andy Cooke MBE (82) - who was awarded his title last year - has spent years coaching, training and nurturing badminton players to World, European and Commonwealth medals and Scottish National titles.

This week he duly collected his medal from Prince William at an investiture ceremony at the Palace.

Technically “retired”, Andy is nevertheless constantly sought out by players and coaches, and is a very familiar face at Grangemouth Sports Complex where he passes on his hard won experience to World Master medallists and the next generation of world class junior champions.

Andy made his mark as a bus driver when he went the extra distance to bring urgently needed help to drivers caught by a flood - but inevitably has become most famous for his lifelong commitment to sport, and badminton in particular.

He has been involved in sport his entire life playing junior football, bowls, tennis and badminton, and in 1977 became Scotland’s first professional badminton coach.

His previous honours include the UK Coach of the Year Award, the Scottish Coach of the Year Award and the Stirling University Peter Bilsborogh Tribute Trophy for Outstanding Professional Coaching.

He was also appointed the national coach for the Kenyan National badminton team for the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

This litany of achievements has won him testimonials from hundreds of players, from recreational badminton enthusiasts to international stars of the game.

This week scores of admirers passed on their good wishes on social media after hearing he had made his by-royal-appointment with destiny down south.