'Absolutely brilliant' reaction to Falkirk playpark named in memory of young police officer

The parents of a young police officer who died aged just 28 say he would have thought the police-themed playpark that will bear his name was “absolutely brilliant”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aiden Joyce Community Park in Bantaskine will officially open this Saturday, May 31 – thanks to the efforts of Bantaskine Residents Association who pushed to get much-needed facilities for the area.

The group’s chair, Jacqueline Hannah, says that community police officer Aiden was very supportive of the project and it is very fitting that all of the good work he did in the area is being remembered in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did locals get behind the project by voting for it to get £80,000 of Community Choices funding from Falkirk Council, another vote confirmed that they wanted it to be named in Aiden’s honour.

Campbell and Lorraine Joyce, Aiden Joyce's mum and dad, with Bantaskine Residents Association's Jacqueline Hannah and Rhona Webster. Pic: Contributed

Residents were also involved in voting for the colourful design by Hags, with its special police theme.

Aiden’s untimely death, on March 7, 2023, came as a total shock to everyone who knew him.

A fit and healthy 28-year-old, his death was caused by an undiagnosed anomaly of the coronary artery and now his parents actively campaign to raise awareness and funds to get young people tested every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their charity’s banner will be proudly displayed as the playpark is officially opened by Aiden’s grandparents on Saturday.

Aiden Joyce in whose memory the park is being named. Pic: Joyce family

His mum and dad, Lorraine and Campbell, will be on holiday so will join online. But they got a preview of the colourful new park and were in no doubt that Aiden would have given it his approval as they cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

They were also able to hear from Jacqueline just how much their son had meant to the community.

During Covid, a group of residents got together to talk about a number of issues facing the community and Aiden made it clear that he wanted to help and support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most pressing issues was the fact that there is “nothing in Bantaskine for the kids to do”.

One area of the new playpark which opens this Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

Aiden – along with local councillors Lorna Binnie and Euan Stainbank, who is now an MP – was encouraging “right from the start” and even helped them fill out the paperwork to get funding.

It has taken four years to get to this point, and while the process has sometimes been frustrating, Jacqueline now says the park is “more than we could ever have hoped it would be”.

“We were just looking for some swings and maybe a wee roundabout but it is absolutely amazing,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It not only has play equipment for children – including inclusive equipment for children with disabilities – there is also gym equipment that adults can use and a seating area for older people.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Jacqueline.

There will also be 24-hour CCTV to make sure that it is looked after.

Dad Campbell said the family feels “honoured and privileged” that the park will bear their son’s name.

“He just loved his job and being involved with the community,” said Lorraine.

The opening event, which starts at 2.30pm, promises to be a real community celebration with snacks for the children, local musicians playing and Police Scotland have promised to be there too.