Abi Huskie: Police increasingly concerned for missing 13-year old Falkirk girl
Police searching for a missing Falkirk teenager are becoming increasing concerned for her.
Abi Huskie, 13, was last seen on Wednesday morning the Bainsford area.She may have been in and around the area of Westburn Avenue Falkirk later in the day.
Abi is described as being of age slim build ,with long brown hair.
When she was last seen ,she was wearing black body warmer, white shirt with Falkirk High School tie, v-neck jumper, black skirt, black tights and black trainers.
Inspector Alex Hatrick at Falkirk Police Station said “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Abi .
“I would ask anyone who has seen her since she was reported missing or has any information which would help find Abi to contact us.”
Call police on 101 and quote reference number PS-20220316-2898.