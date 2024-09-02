Aberlour rehab home to support mums and tots opens in Falkirk after £5.5m Scottish Government grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A home to support women and their children through recovery from addiction and substance use has opened in Falkirk.

The Scottish Government has invested £5.5 million to support the development of this Aberlour Childcare Trust facility, as well as a house in Dundee which opened in January 2023.

The houses offer 24/7 support and keep families together by letting children of women with problematic substance use stay with their mothers during their recovery.

When applying for planning permission from Falkirk Council, Aberlour said it wanted to convert a large, private house in central Falkirk, into a residential home for up to four mums with children under five, with two members of staff offering 24-hour support.

The mother and baby home is now open. Pic: Contributed

Despite objections from neighbours in the area, Falkirk councillors unanimously granted planning permission for the project in November last year.

Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: "This house will allow women to access residential rehabilitation services and keep their family together.

“We know there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death. Treatment is more effective when families are kept together and it also reduces the harmful impact on children.

“Widening access to residential rehabilitation is a key part of our National Mission on Drugs. We have made £100 million available for residential rehabilitation from 2021 to 2026 to ensure 1000 people receive public funding for their placement each year by then. That includes £38 million as part of our commitment to increase the number of beds to 650.”

Aberlour chief executive Sally-Ann Kelly. Pic: Contributed

Aberlour Chief Executive SallyAnn Kelly said: “We are delighted to open our new Mother and Child Recovery House in Falkirk. It follows the opening of our first house in January 2023 in Dundee, which has transformed the lives of mothers and their children.

“Both houses offer a unique service enabling women with problem drug and alcohol issues to keep their young children with them as they recover. They provide specialist support that helps women develop skills and encourages them to build new futures for themselves and their children. We understand the need to work alongside women to address their fears.

“We are grateful to the Scottish Government for funding this much-needed new service.”