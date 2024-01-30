A9 update: New pumping equipment installed as stretch of Falkirk road remains closed due to flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Falkirk Council a pumping station failure and large quantity of surface water led to a major buildup and flooding on the A9 Northern Distributor Road – which was originally constructed in order to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre.

The flooding struck on Sunday, forcing closure of the road and diversions to be put in place and the level of water made repair work impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “Pump maintenance technicians inspected the site yesterday however the sheer volume of water was such that they were unable to carry

A pump failure and large quantity of surface water led to flooding on a stretch of the A9 Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

out the repairs.

"Temporary pumping equipment will be installed on Tuesday morning to remove the water and allow technicians to properly inspect and fix the problem. The road will