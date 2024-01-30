News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

A9 update: New pumping equipment installed as stretch of Falkirk road remains closed due to flooding

The A9 from Merchiston Roundabout to Mungalhead Roundabout is closed due to flooding and is not safe for vehicles to pass through currently.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to Falkirk Council a pumping station failure and large quantity of surface water led to a major buildup and flooding on the A9 Northern Distributor Road – which was originally constructed in order to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre.

The flooding struck on Sunday, forcing closure of the road and diversions to be put in place and the level of water made repair work impossible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Pump maintenance technicians inspected the site yesterday however the sheer volume of water was such that they were unable to carry

A pump failure and large quantity of surface water led to flooding on a stretch of the A9 Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)A pump failure and large quantity of surface water led to flooding on a stretch of the A9 Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
A pump failure and large quantity of surface water led to flooding on a stretch of the A9 Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

out the repairs.

"Temporary pumping equipment will be installed on Tuesday morning to remove the water and allow technicians to properly inspect and fix the problem. The road will

stay closed until fully repaired and the pumping station is fully operational.”

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council