A9 update: New pumping equipment installed as stretch of Falkirk road remains closed due to flooding
According to Falkirk Council a pumping station failure and large quantity of surface water led to a major buildup and flooding on the A9 Northern Distributor Road – which was originally constructed in order to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre.
The flooding struck on Sunday, forcing closure of the road and diversions to be put in place and the level of water made repair work impossible.
A council spokesperson said: “Pump maintenance technicians inspected the site yesterday however the sheer volume of water was such that they were unable to carry
out the repairs.
"Temporary pumping equipment will be installed on Tuesday morning to remove the water and allow technicians to properly inspect and fix the problem. The road will
stay closed until fully repaired and the pumping station is fully operational.”