'A vibrant new neighbourhood': Developer states its case for new Bo'ness housing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A housing developer believes its new proposal to create over 200 houses in the Bo’ness area will “enhance the coastal community”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes (West) is currently progressing a detailed planning application for the creation of a new development in Crawfield Road.

The 38.3 acres site is allocated for residential use in the Falkirk Local Development Plan and benefits from planning permission in principle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in proposals are 221 new homes – a mix of 188 private and 33 affordable three and five bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Cala Homes claim the new houses will 'enhance the coastal community' (Picture: Submitted)

Built with sustainability in mind, the new homes will boast green energy features, including an air or ground source heating network and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition to the new homes, Cala plans to enhance the existing community with attractive landscaping across the site, a new multi-use path connecting the nearby John Muir Way to Linlithgow Road, and a new retail facility on Crawfield Road.

The proposals also include the installation of a recreational park along the southern edge of the site, incorporating paths, woodland and meadow habitats and creating a charming place for families to enjoy the great outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala Homes (West) is looking to lodge a planning application with Falkirk Council by the end of the year.

Michael Clements, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “The range of house types and sizes responds to the varying needs of local people. We have placed a real emphasis on improving the landscaping and biodiversity of the site and surrounding area which will create a welcoming environment for both residents and the wider community.”