People who have given made a valuable contribution to their community have been recognised at awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Provost Awards were handed out to a trio who, in very different ways, have made a difference for others.

The ceremony took place at Callendar House on Thursday where Provost Robert Bissett handed over the accolades to the recipients who were all nominated by others in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Provost Award may be made to residents, former residents or individuals working in the area for: outstanding bravery; exceptional contribution to the community; exceptional contribution to the promotion of the area; excellence in a chosen field; and other exceptional acts or achievements. The nominations are judged by the provost and the leaders of the main political parties on Falkirk Council.

Presentation of 2024 Provost Awards, left to right: Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader; Robert Smith; Provost Robert Bissett; Laura Coll and Baillie James Kerr. Pic Michael Gillen

One award went to 75-year-old Robert Smith who has lived in Airth all his lives and dedicated the last 50 years to the community.

An original member of Airth Community Council, Bob as he is known to many, has held every role, and for the last ten years has been secretary.

Nominee Craig Martin wrote: “Airth Community Council is probably the hardest working community council in the Falkirk area, which is no mean feat, but that is down to Bob who maintains a very high standard in leadership and community representation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob is also secretary of the Airth Welfare Trust, who during the1980/90’s ran a community shop for the villagers, ensuring a local cooperative type grocery shop was maintained for the residents. The trust still own and runs the village’s welfare hall for community use.

James Tait, Airth Highland Games committee; Jean Tait, trustee of Airth Welfare Hall; Robert Smith, Airth Community Council with his wife Isabel Smith; Jacqueline Drew, Airth Parish Community Council and Tom Rae, community Ccuncil member. Pic: Michael Gillen

He is also president of Airth Highland games, the only Highland Games in the Falkirk area which each year attracts around 4500 visitors who put money into the local community.

He also maintains two local amenities that the community council took over from Falkirk Council: a small play area and the recently planted orchard. Not only does he maintain these and the neighbouring rose garden but he also helped ensure there was funding to allow planting to take place.

Mr Martin added: “Bob also leads in the community litter days every month in Airth. Without Robert Smith I honestly believe Airth and the surrounding North villages would struggle to maintain any community involvement, he has committed himself for the betterment of the North rural villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the nominees for award winnerLaura Coll described her as “brave, fierce and incredible” for her outstanding contribution to eradicate domestic abuse in Falkirk and elsewhere.

Laura Coll with family, left to right, sister Lianne Fargie, mum Elizabeth McKinlay and daughter Evie Ritchie,. Not pictured son Kai Ritchie. Pic: Michael Gillen

Laura was originally a survivor service user of Equally Safe Falkirk (ESF) service, a partnership between Barnardos, Aberlour and Falkirk Council – funded by the Scottish Governments Delivering Equally Safe Funding.

Since then her nominators said “Laura has flourished as a voice and advocate for survivors”.

They added: “As a leading member of the ESF Participation Group – Still I Rise – Laura demonstrates every session, her courage, her empathy, reliability and dedication to helping the group be a success and make a real difference to all the lives of people who have experienced domestic abuse in Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Laura has done this both directly in the group, supporting each participant to have space and voice to share their experiences and through helping to think of solutions to continuing barriers for survivors to help improve the experience of recovery from domestic abuse and in helping grow understanding in services throughout Falkirk.”

Laura Coll with colleagues Emma Kerr, Safe and together lead, left, and Claire Miller, DWP manager. Pic Michael Gillen

Her drive to be a "voice for the voiceless” has led her to make an emotional and important video “Laura’s Story – Voices of Strength: Stories of Domestic Abuse Survivors” to raise awareness on the reality of gender-based violence in Scotland.

Laura also find time to be a peer mentor for ESF Serenity’s Women’s Wellbeing Group – which helps women with a lived experience of domestic abuse come together to learn more about what domestic abuse is, provides ways to move forward again, build social connections and begin to recover,

Her nominators said: “Laura being a cornerstone of why this group has become such a success. She meets each participant where they are in their journey to recovery, responds to everyone with compassion and demonstrates a kindness that helps to dispel the other participants nerves and anxieties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the third recipient, Ian Kerr of Bo’ness, could not be present but those attending heard why he had been deemed a worthy winner for his exceptional service to the community.

From 1983 until 2023 Ian had created and run the Barony Film Society which gave the people from the town and beyond the opportunity of a real cinema experience.

Nominated by members of the Barony Trust, they said: “Ian Kerr’s vision of a real cinema for locals to enjoy was enabled in the iconic Barony theatre building which Ian played a key role in transforming to a film venue, showing films almost every other week through the winter months for the last four decades.

Ian Kerr was one of the recipients of the Provost Award for his work at the Barony Theatre in Bo'ness. He's pictured, front, alongside Sara-Lou Johnson, Trustee Barony Theatre; Wendy Turner, Director of Calendar Girls and Duncan Waterston, Trustee Barony Theatre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"The Film Society was founded to host the best of national-release films, as well as vintage classics. Ian’s film mission was underpinned by support from early members The Barony Players and key others in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ian has given unstinting and legendary commitment to the Film Society as is clearly evidenced through his continuous service as the main projectionist. He also made the most of opportunities to train up local assistants but, when needed, would conscientiously organise a competent stand-in projectionist to travel from Edinburgh when he had to take a holiday.”

Over the years hundred of films have been screened and discussed by members of the Film Society

He also played a leading part in the showing of old Bo’ness Fair Films in Bo’ness Old Kirk, which was reported to always be a sell-out and a fundraiser.

The nomination concluded: “Ian Kerr is held in the highest regard by all those who have crossed his path over the decades at the Barony. The trustees of today would like Ian’s outstanding contribution to The Barony and to the cultural life of Bo’ness and its wider environs to be justly recognised by a Provost’s Award. This would be additionally special this year as The Barony itself celebrates its 70th anniversary as a cultural venue.”

Presenting the awards, Provost Robert Bissett said it was wonderful to see how many people were committed to supporting and helping their communities.