A social care organisation has branched out to help young people in the Falkirk area

Blue Triangle social care organisation has moved into the Falkirk area to operate a supported accommodation service for young people.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
The group, which was founded in 1975, will be providing support for nine young people at the facility in Garry Place, Grangemouth following a successful tendering process.

Blue Triangle states it empowers people to thrive by providing trauma-informed support and accommodation services in communities across Scotland with over

50 per cent of people entering Blue Triangle services going on to move into their own tenancy.

Blue Triangle staff will be supporting young people at the Garry Place premises (Picture: Submitted)Blue Triangle staff will be supporting young people at the Garry Place premises (Picture: Submitted)
Blue Triangle staff will be supporting young people at the Garry Place premises (Picture: Submitted)

Lesley Munro, Blue Triangle head of service delivery, said: “We were delighted to win the tender for Garry Place, and we look forward to working with the young people,

helping them to reach their full potential.

"Our excellent staff will be on hand 24/7 to support and to offer a flexible, person-centred service that meets the needs of the people we support. Blue Triangle is

committed to providing a safe, sensitive and non-judgemental service.”

