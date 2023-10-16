A social care organisation has branched out to help young people in the Falkirk area
The group, which was founded in 1975, will be providing support for nine young people at the facility in Garry Place, Grangemouth following a successful tendering process.
Blue Triangle states it empowers people to thrive by providing trauma-informed support and accommodation services in communities across Scotland with over
50 per cent of people entering Blue Triangle services going on to move into their own tenancy.
Lesley Munro, Blue Triangle head of service delivery, said: “We were delighted to win the tender for Garry Place, and we look forward to working with the young people,
helping them to reach their full potential.
"Our excellent staff will be on hand 24/7 to support and to offer a flexible, person-centred service that meets the needs of the people we support. Blue Triangle is
committed to providing a safe, sensitive and non-judgemental service.”