A right rare road and rail treat for dads in Bo'ness this forthcoming Father's Day

Dads will be having the time of their lives later this month when they can enjoy a Father’s Day treat featuring steam and diesel trains and vintage vehicles aplenty.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway will be running both steam and diesel trains on Sunday, June 18 – with seam trains departing the station at 10 am, 12.30pm and 3pm and two heritage diesel services running between the steam departures.

There are also treats including fresh sandwiches, cakes and scones and refreshments in the form of tea, coffee or even a bottle of real ale.

Vintage vehicles will be on display in Bo'ness Station car park from 9.30am to 4pm and a free vintage bus service run to and from Linlithgow will operate throughout the day, with two additional free excursions running to Blackness and return at 11.25am and 1.55pm.

The Father's Day fun departs from Bo'ness Railway Station late this monthThe Father's Day fun departs from Bo'ness Railway Station late this month
There will be a road run of the visiting vintage vehicles around Bo'ness at 4.20pm to end a perfect day out.

Visit the website for more information.

