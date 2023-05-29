News you can trust since 1845
A new landmark is on its way to the home of the Falkirk Kelpies

Another landmark structure is now on its way to Falkirk’s Helix Park – which is already home to the world famous Kelpies.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:02 BST

Cycling Without Age Scotland lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 13 to construct a shed in the Helix Park, Falkirk. Officers, working under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday, May 26.

According to the planning documents the £18,200 wooden structure will be located in the car park at the entrance to the Kelpies and will be constructed by AMT Log Cabins.

The windows and doors of the structure will all be fitted with high quality locks and handles, as well as insulated glass units filled with argon gas.

The plans were looking for permission to site the facility in Helix Park - home of the world famous KelpiesThe plans were looking for permission to site the facility in Helix Park - home of the world famous Kelpies
Cycling Without Age, which regularly takes people on rides at the Helix, has the core aim to enhance and enrich lives by giving elderly and disabled people access to the outdoors through its trishaw rides, access which is denied to so many people simply because of age or limited mobility.

