Cycling Without Age Scotland lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 13 to construct a shed in the Helix Park, Falkirk. Officers, working under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday, May 26.

According to the planning documents the £18,200 wooden structure will be located in the car park at the entrance to the Kelpies and will be constructed by AMT Log Cabins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The windows and doors of the structure will all be fitted with high quality locks and handles, as well as insulated glass units filled with argon gas.

The plans were looking for permission to site the facility in Helix Park - home of the world famous Kelpies