A myriad of motorcycles will be roaring in the shadow of Falkirk's Kelpies this weekend

The NSPCC has climbed into the saddle with Central Vintage Motorcycle Club to stage a Ride-It-Day to raise funds for the vital charity.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in their droves at Falkirk’s Helix Park, home of the world famous Kelpies, for the event – which runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, April 27.

There will be a classic bike display before riders set off on scenic journeys, celebrating motorcycling heritage while raising funds for children’s welfare at the same time.

