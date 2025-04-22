A myriad of motorcycles will be roaring in the shadow of Falkirk's Kelpies this weekend

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 14:25 BST
The NSPCC has climbed into the saddle with Central Vintage Motorcycle Club to stage a Ride-It-Day to raise funds for the vital charity.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in their droves at Falkirk’s Helix Park, home of the world famous Kelpies, for the event – which runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, April 27.

There will be a classic bike display before riders set off on scenic journeys, celebrating motorcycling heritage while raising funds for children’s welfare at the same time.

