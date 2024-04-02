A lot to shout about: HippFest organisers yell cut on record breaking silent film extravaganza
Nearly 3000 tickets were issued for the festival, which closed on Sunday, March 24 with the world premiere of a new restoration of Victor Sjöström’s 1928 film The Wind.
Audiences travelled from across the country and internationally to the festival in Bo’ness and enjoyed talks, workshops, an exhibition, and film screenings over the course of five days.
In total 2970 tickets were issued with an additional 1390 views of the Festival’s online programme, HippFest at Home, which livestreamed talks and full-length features to audiences across the globe.
HippFest Director, Alison Strauss said: “The whole team are thrilled by the success of this year’s Festival celebrating silent film with live music – and what a celebration it was.
"With the difficulties we have seen in the cinema industry in Scotland these past couple of years, it is heartening to see audiences come out in such numbers for titles which are often obscure or unknown.
"Their faith has been rewarded by exceptional performances and films, and has made this year’s event our biggest yet. I’d like to thank everyone who participated, from the musicians and speakers, to the festival team and staff of Falkirk Council, and most of all, everyone who joined us in person and online for HippFest 2024, we’ll see you next year.”
Highlights of the programme included the glitzy Friday Night Gala screening of Mantrap, with post-film entertainment from Miss Behave and Debay De Lux, the Audience Award winning community screening of The Flying Scotsman at the Barony Theatre. Maud Nelissen’s jazz age accompaniment to Our Dancing Daughters and Scottish director Frank Lloyd’s Oliver Twist, starring Jackie Coogan and Lon Chaney, with musical accompaniment from Neil Brand.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Hippfest has always seen cinema enthusiasts attracted from across the world attending and helping to boost the local economy. It’s great to see they have had another successful year.”
Sambrooke Scott, head of audience development at Screen Scotland, added: “We are thrilled this year's HippFest has attracted record audiences for its stellar programme. It cements the festival's reputation as the home of silent cinema, live and on the big screen, in the immaculate setting that is the Bo'ness Hippodrome.
