A Grangemouth public park is gearing up for another frighteningly good Halloween
Friends of Inchyra Park are now gathering pumpkins together for their annual Halloween extravaganza.
The nights are drawing in again as the Pumpkins in the Park event creeps ever closer.
This year’s fun takes place from 2pm to 4pm in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday, October 26.
Every child who attends will receive one free pumpkin as they enjoy stalls, free inflatables, live music and much more.
Last year’s event saw the park overrun with over 250 pumpkins.
Visit the Friends of Inchyra Facebook page for more information.