A grand bag packing operation for Grangemouth Sea Cadets in Stenhousemuir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of go getting sea cadets dropped anchor in Asda Stenhousemuir and coined in over £1000 helping shoppers pack their bags.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters of Grangemouth Sea Cadets were raising funds at the Hallam Road to allow them to make renovations to the building next to their jetty in Grangemouth and install segregated male/female showering, toilet and changing facilities.

Cadets currently have to change and use the facilities at their headquarters and then walk a long distance to the jetty for boating and swimming exercises and, if they need to use the bathroom, they have to walk all the way back to the HQ again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asda Stenhousemuir community champion, who helped organise the bag packing event, said it was a great success with the youngsters raising a total of £1067 towards their cause.

The cadets, officially known as TS (Training Ship) Forth, were founded in December 1942 with the aim to instil confidence and discipline in youngsters and give them a sense of purpose.