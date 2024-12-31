A grand bag packing operation for Grangemouth Sea Cadets in Stenhousemuir
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The youngsters of Grangemouth Sea Cadets were raising funds at the Hallam Road to allow them to make renovations to the building next to their jetty in Grangemouth and install segregated male/female showering, toilet and changing facilities.
Cadets currently have to change and use the facilities at their headquarters and then walk a long distance to the jetty for boating and swimming exercises and, if they need to use the bathroom, they have to walk all the way back to the HQ again.
The Asda Stenhousemuir community champion, who helped organise the bag packing event, said it was a great success with the youngsters raising a total of £1067 towards their cause.
The cadets, officially known as TS (Training Ship) Forth, were founded in December 1942 with the aim to instil confidence and discipline in youngsters and give them a sense of purpose.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.