A decision has been taken on plans to create a new church in Falkirk

Falkirk Council has arrived at a decision on a proposal to build a new church in the area.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

The Full Gospel Church lodge an application with the local authority on April 3 for permission to create the church on land to the south east of South Lodge, Etna Road, Falkirk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the go ahead for the proposal on Friday, September 1.

In a “sustainability statement” attached to the planning application, the Full Gospel Church said it intended to create an environmentally friendly building.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
It stated: “It is the cornerstone of our intent, as a body of people caring for God's creation, to reduce our carbon footprint, improve recycling, minimise waste and improve efficiencies on finite resources in all our operations.

“To this end our new building will be highly insulated to minimise the use of fuel. We will be investigating installation of PV panels on the roof and either air or ground source heating system to reduce energy use.”

Related topics:Falkirk