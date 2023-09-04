A decision has been taken on plans to create a new church in Falkirk
The Full Gospel Church lodge an application with the local authority on April 3 for permission to create the church on land to the south east of South Lodge, Etna Road, Falkirk.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the go ahead for the proposal on Friday, September 1.
In a “sustainability statement” attached to the planning application, the Full Gospel Church said it intended to create an environmentally friendly building.
It stated: “It is the cornerstone of our intent, as a body of people caring for God's creation, to reduce our carbon footprint, improve recycling, minimise waste and improve efficiencies on finite resources in all our operations.
“To this end our new building will be highly insulated to minimise the use of fuel. We will be investigating installation of PV panels on the roof and either air or ground source heating system to reduce energy use.”