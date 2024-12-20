What started out as a bad news story for Bo’ness has now turned into a fabulous festive gift – thanks to one very generous donation.

On December 5, Bo’ness First Responder Josh Hampson took to social media to report that the public access defibrillator outside the town's Tesco store had recently been vandalised.

With the plexiglass window broken and the frame bent, the First Responders – who are overseen by the Scottish Ambulance Service – were facing a £500 bill for a new cabinet.

With all of the town’s defibrillators shortly needing replaced, at a cost of £7500, the £500 repair bill for the Tesco unit couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Thankfully, the public access defibrillator at Tesco's is still operational and the repair will be completed this weekend.

Josh said: “I’d put the post up to target the person responsible.

“I don’t think people realise that, as a self-funded organisation, we need to fundraise to cover repairs and the costs of new units.

“The original units in the town and at Blackness are coming to the end of their life-span and we’ve launched a gofundme as we need to raise £7500 to replace them all.

“We were worried that repair costs for the vandalised unit would significantly increase the length of time we need to fundraise.”

However, Josh was delighted to report this week that a kind-hearted local has stepped up to foot the bill – although the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

He said: “The donor has been very clear that they do not want publicity but they wanted to help – they felt it was the right thing to do.

“They’ve covered the full cost of the repair, which will be finished at the weekend. It's an incredible Christmas gift to receive and we’re very grateful to the donor for their support.

“The messages of support I’ve received from people in the town since the post has been overwhelming too – it has restored my faith in folk.”

For Josh, and the town, it proved a happy ending to a rather sorry story.

As the only First Responder in Bo’ness, and working full time as a coach driver, Josh has little time to also fundraise to cover the cost of equipment repair and replacement.

However, he has managed to find time to launch a £7500 fundraising campaign – https://gofund.me/8b5ba5de – to replace the Bo'ness and Blackness defibrillators.

Josh said: “It was the original First Responders in the town who installed them, starting ten years ago.

“There are currently seven public access defibrillators, with six in Bo'ness and one at Blackness Boathouse, that we maintain.

“Sadly, they are all now somewhat ageing so we’ve launched the GoFundMe as we’re hoping to replenish the stock next year.

“Bo'ness Community First Responders is a registered charity and we rely solely on the generosity of the community. Every penny donated will help us get closer to our goal and could be the difference in saving someone’s life.”

Josh (22) became the town’s First Responder in November last year.

He added: “My dad had a cardiac arrest and it was a First Responder who saved his life – he was the one in nine that survive a cardiac arrest outside hospital. That inspired me to sign up.”