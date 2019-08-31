A chance to sing with the National Youth Choir of Scotland

A Falkirk girl who’s a member of the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) says when summer comes around it feels “just like going home “.

She explains that’s because everyone feels like one of the family.

NYCOS has announced the opening of applications to its National Choirs, which are the National Youth Choir of Scotland (ages 16–25), NYCOS National Boys Choir (ages 10–17) and NYCOS National Girls Choir (ages 12–17).

The past year has seen the National Youth Choir of Scotland take Berlioz’ Lélio to New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Philharmonie de Paris, and star in West Side Story at the Edinburgh Festival.

NYCOS National Girls Choir has also performed at Festival this year while NYCOS National Boys Choir released the album All Those Men Who Marched Away, commemorating the centenary of the Armistice which ended the Great War in the west.

However for Falkirk chorister Emily Henderson the friendship factor is a major part of the attraction of choir membership.

She said: “You get to see people that you’ve known forever and meet new friends too.

“Everyone’s part of the family with a shared goal to create the best sound that we can, as a team.”

Led by world-renowned conductor Christopher Bell, the choirs participate in a week-long residential course during which the repertoire for the year ahead is learned, while choir members receive vocal tuition and singing lessons.

Membership for each NYCOS National Choir is granted by audition to those born, resident or studying in Scotland, or of Scottish descent.

Meanwhile NYCOS offers financial support covering up to 100 per cvent of membership and travel costs for those that would otherwise be unable to participate.

Everyone who applies by Friday, October 4 is guaranteed a free audition.

To apply, visit www.nycos.org.uk/joinus