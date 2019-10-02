A century for Grangemouth chemical firms and former employee Jack

A former ICI employee’s milestone birthday was added to the mix to create the perfect ending for CalaChem’s year-long centenary celebrations.

The combination of 100-year-old Falkirk man Jack Adamson, who reached his century in February, and the company’s initiative to mark the chemical industry’s long-established links with Grangemouth’s Earls Road was a match made in heaven earlier this week.

Jack was present at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, along with grandson Marc Maley (26), to see Earls Road bosses – Colin Loudon (CalaChem), Scott MacMillan (Fujifilm) and Andrew Tomb (Syngenta) – place a special 100 years banner on the pipe bridge which stretches across the historic road.

All three of the site managers also received a commemorative plaque on the day.

Carol van Beusekom, CalaChem commercial contracts manager, said: “It was a lovely link – the fact Jack is 100 while we were celebrating was incredible. And now Jack’s grandson Marc is working in CalaChem 1.3 plant where Jack worked all those years ago.”

Jack, who served with the 1st Battalion of the Black Watch in World War II, retired from ICI in 1980.

Since November last year CalaChem has held a number of events to highlight the 100 year-link between Earls Road and the various chemical firms that have called it home ever since James Morton opened Scottish Dyes on the 80-acre site way back in 1919.

Last year Grangemouth High School’s Callum Whyte won a competition to design the 100 years logo, earning himself a £100 voucher and £500 for his school.

In the last 12 months staff of CalaChem, Fujifilm and Syngetyna have received their 100 years “goody bags”, enjoyed a family fun day at Grangemouth Rugby Club with five aside football games between CalaChem and Fujifilm, a picture display of the chemical industry of the past at Grangemouth Heritage Trust, a garden party at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre and a number of Christmas jumper wearing days.

Carol said: “We tried to do something regularly to make sure everyone got the opportunity to participate in the celebrations.”

Carol, along with other staff, took part in a Tough Mudder event and raised £1245 for Strathcarron Hospice as part of the 100 year initiative.