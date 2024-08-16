Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 1964, vehicle crossings of the Firth of Forth commenced with the opening of the Forth Road Bridge.

In the same year, Jim Clark, one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, won the British Saloon Car Championship in a Lotus Cortina.

Last weekend, Knockhill marked Jim's achievement with a parade of six of his competition cars on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Last Friday morning, three times British Touring Car Champion Gordon Shedden led a parade across the Queensferry Crossing in an 2024 Alpine A110. Jim’s cars from 1964 followed, marking the 60 years of crossing the Forth.

The vehicles then made their way to one of Knockhill Racing Circuit's biggest annual events, the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

A series of events will be held next month to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge.

The iconic crossing opened to traffic for the first time on September 4, 1964 and was, at the time, the longest suspension bridge in the world outside the USA.

A number of public events will be held on Wednesday, September 4, and Saturday, September 7, to mark the milestone. These include:

Jim Clark's competition cars were a sight to behold as they made their way over the bridge to Knockhill.

A ceremony with local school children and representatives to celebrate the bridge’s links with the community on the Wednesday.

A fleet of vintage and electric buses will offer trips across the Forth Road Bridge on the Saturday.

A public exhibition on the history of the Forth Road Bridge and presentations on the future of the famous crossing from industry professionals on September 4.

And 60 tours to the top of the towers by members of the public who win places.

Cars crossed Queensferry Crossing before taking centre stage at Knockhill.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Bridges manager, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 60 years of the Forth Road Bridge.

“It had the fourth longest span in the world when it opened and is still one of the world’s most significant suspension bridges. In recent years it has been strengthened to provide many more decades of service.

“The bridge is an engineering achievement that we can all take pride in and we look forward to welcoming the public this September.”