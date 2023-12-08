A better way to make cuts: Falkirk Council estate teams tool up with electric chainsaws and strimmers
As part of a drive towards a more sustainable service, the teams have swapped petrol and diesel tools in favour of smaller, electric alternatives in a bid to reduce
carbon emissions.
Forty electric machines, including backpack and handheld blowers, chainsaws and strimmers, hedge trimmers and pole saws are now being utilised by the teams.
The electric tools are generally quieter than their petrol counterparts, which is beneficial for both the users and those living and working in the surrounding area,
especially when working in a cemetery or school environment.
Other benefits the tools offer the operator is in relation to the lower vibration levels which reduces the amount of exposure to hand arm vibration syndrome, and no
exposure to harmful fumes when operating the equipment, offering more safety for the user.
Estates Manager James Baillie said: “Estates Services are always trialling new electric machinery to see if it meets the service requirements, and we’ll keep one eye
focused on how equipment evolves with a view to making our service even more environmentally friendly.
“Two of our officers have recently attended a demo of electric ride-on grass mowers, meaning we’re aware of any innovations that could potentially enhance our services.”
The way Falkirk Council procures paint has also been improved, with single use plastics and smaller drums ditched in favour of multi-fill units which hold between 750
and 1000 litres of paint.