94 shouts and counting for South Queensferry RNLI crew

By Julie Currie
Published 9th Nov 2024, 08:46 BST
October proved a busy month for RNLI Queensferry lifeboat’s volunteer crew members.

The team have shared details of recent call outs, including rescuing two people and a dog cut off by the tide and being tasked to help a yacht on rocks on the Firth of Forth.

On October 21 the lifeboat, along with the UK Coastguard, was called out to reach two people and a dog cut off by the tide on Cramond Island. All three casualties were transferred to the lifeboat and transported back to Cramond Village.

Two days later, a call was made regarding two people in difficulty near Cramond Causeway. On arrival, the casualties were seen to be up to their knees in water but nearly ashore. The lifeboat stood by to ensure the casualties made it to shore safely.

On Sunday, October 27, the crew's pagers were activated at 4.08pm due to reports of a 27ft yacht on rocks with two people onboard near Inchcolm Island. After ensuring the vessel was not taking on water and all on board were well, the lifeboat stood by until the vessel was refloated and it was shadowed back to Port Edgar Marina.

Taking to social media to share details of the vital work they carry out 365 days of the year, the crew said: “Another busy spell for our lifeboat and volunteer crew, taking the station up to 94 shouts for the year to date.

“As the evenings get darker and colder we'd like to remind people to take extra care around our coasts and on the water. Always have a means of calling for help and tell someone where you are going and an expected time of return.”

