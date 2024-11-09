October proved a busy month for RNLI Queensferry lifeboat’s volunteer crew members.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have shared details of recent call outs, including rescuing two people and a dog cut off by the tide and being tasked to help a yacht on rocks on the Firth of Forth.

On October 21 the lifeboat, along with the UK Coastguard, was called out to reach two people and a dog cut off by the tide on Cramond Island. All three casualties were transferred to the lifeboat and transported back to Cramond Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two days later, a call was made regarding two people in difficulty near Cramond Causeway. On arrival, the casualties were seen to be up to their knees in water but nearly ashore. The lifeboat stood by to ensure the casualties made it to shore safely.

On Sunday, October 27, the crew's pagers were activated due to reports of a 27ft yacht on rocks with two people onboard near Inchcolm Island. The yacht was refloated and shadowed to Port Edgar Marina.

On Sunday, October 27, the crew's pagers were activated at 4.08pm due to reports of a 27ft yacht on rocks with two people onboard near Inchcolm Island. After ensuring the vessel was not taking on water and all on board were well, the lifeboat stood by until the vessel was refloated and it was shadowed back to Port Edgar Marina.

Taking to social media to share details of the vital work they carry out 365 days of the year, the crew said: “Another busy spell for our lifeboat and volunteer crew, taking the station up to 94 shouts for the year to date.

“As the evenings get darker and colder we'd like to remind people to take extra care around our coasts and on the water. Always have a means of calling for help and tell someone where you are going and an expected time of return.”