73 pictures from day one of Linlithgow's Party at the Palace 2025 (Saturday)

The annual Party at the Palace saw thousands get into the festival spirit at Bonnytoun Farm for the event, which is now in its 11th year.

The sun was shining on Saturday with hats, sunglasses and sun cream among the essentials required for those attending.

There was music to suit all tastes at the family friendly event over the two days.

On Saturday night, Squeeze were the headliners. Others on the bill included Tom Meighan, The Bootleg Beatles, Sleeper, Gun, Carol Decker and Kenny Lee Roberts.

Despite rain overnight, the weather gods were watching and the sun made another appearance on Sunday.

Boney M was Sunday’s headline act, with Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire and Stop the Clocks among the other acts playing.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds both days. Here are some of his photograph’s from day one on Saturday.

