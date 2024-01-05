The organiser of the community Loony Dook was delighted when 600 brave souls decided to jump into the Forth on New Year’s Day!

Having resurrected the event in 2023, Tony Pirouet was over the moon to see the number of dookers treble.

And while the funds are still being counted, some £1500 has been raised for the RNLI South Queensferry crew thanks to generous swimmers and around 2500 spectators.

They were certainly entertained as swimmers in a variety of costumes took the plunge.

There was even a proposal, with Gordon Fairbairn going down on one knee to ask Kitty Ellison to marry him – she said yes! Congratulations!

Tony said: “There was an incredible atmosphere and we were really lucky with the weather as it was dry and not too cold.

“We had a wee bit of a bottleneck on the boathouse steps, though, so next year – we will be back – we’re going to assemble on the beach to ensure everyone is safe and sound.

“It’s brilliant to see the Dook get back to its community roots and a lot of people said it’s the best one they’ve attended. I’ll take that.”

Tony would like to thank everyone who supported the event, be they taking part or spectacting.

He’d also like to thank the RNLI crew who were out on exercise.

Special thanks also to Roz Haughey from Queensferry Bakes and Cakes, Tesco for supplying fruit, Shona Lessles and her employer JB Foods for donating £100 for pies and soup and Craig Maison from event specialist MX Medical Ltd.

To donate to the RNLI fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/page/queensferryloonydook.

Local photographer Alistair Pryde was on hand to capture the action from this year’s event – thanks Alistair, Happy New Year!

1 . SFLGnews-05-01-24-Loony Dook 2024, Alistair Pryde (25).JPG I didn’t realise inflatables were allowed but it’s definitely the way to go...and a flamingo too! Fabulous effort, folks. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-05-01-24-Loony Dook 2024, Alistair Pryde (15).JPG All ages braved the icy water and this wee one was getting a helping hand to take his first tentative steps in the dook! Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-05-01-24-Loony Dook 2024, Alistair Pryde (14).JPG There was a real feeling of camaraderie among those who were brave enough to take a dip. Hats off to you! Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-05-01-24-Loony Dook 2024, Alistair Pryde (17).JPG These ladies were well abreast of everything that was happening and looked well dressed for their dip. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales