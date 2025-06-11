57 more photographs from Carron and Carronshore Gala 2025

Locals turned out in force once again to show their support for the annual event on Saturday.

Crowds lined the street – armed with brollies – as the procession made its way from Burnbank Park to Gairdoch Park.

There queen elect Inaaya Sajid was crowned by Carronshore Primary headteacher Laura Jarvie, before everyone enjoyed an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

There was a fun fair, inflatables, stalls and face painting alongside performances including local dance schools and Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured many images on the day – here are just some of them. Do you spot anyone you know?

More photographs from the day can be found here.

1 . Carron and Carronshore Gala The weather didn't dampen the spirits on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Brollies were a necessity as the rain came down. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Carron and Carronshore Gala The parade made its way to Gairdoch Park. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales