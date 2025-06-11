On her way to be crowned.On her way to be crowned.
On her way to be crowned.

57 more photographs from Carron and Carronshore Gala 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST
It may have been wet, but the community still enjoyed a fantastic day at Carron and Carronshore Gala.

Locals turned out in force once again to show their support for the annual event on Saturday.

Crowds lined the street – armed with brollies – as the procession made its way from Burnbank Park to Gairdoch Park.

There queen elect Inaaya Sajid was crowned by Carronshore Primary headteacher Laura Jarvie, before everyone enjoyed an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

There was a fun fair, inflatables, stalls and face painting alongside performances including local dance schools and Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured many images on the day – here are just some of them. Do you spot anyone you know?

More photographs from the day can be found here.

The weather didn't dampen the spirits on Saturday.

1. Carron and Carronshore Gala

The weather didn't dampen the spirits on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Brollies were a necessity as the rain came down.

2. Carron and Carronshore Gala

Brollies were a necessity as the rain came down. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The parade made its way to Gairdoch Park.

3. Carron and Carronshore Gala

The parade made its way to Gairdoch Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The weather gods were not feeling kind on Saturday.

4. Carron and Carronshore Gala

The weather gods were not feeling kind on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice