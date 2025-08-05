48 photographs from Linlithgow's Party at the Palace 2025 day two (Sunday)

Thousands gathered at Bonnytoun Farm, near Linlithgow Loch, for the popular event, which is now in its 11th year.

There was music to suit all tastes at the family friendly event on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Boney M was the headliner with Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire and Stop the Clocks also on the bill.

It may not have been as sunny as it had been on Saturday, but Sunday’s weather was still good for festival goers.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds. Here are some of his photographs from day two on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Squeeze were the headliners. Others on the bill included Tom Meighan, The Bootleg Beatles, Sleeper, Gun, Carol Decker and Kenny Lee Roberts.

Check out our photographs from Saturday too.

