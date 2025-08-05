Crowds enjoyed a second day of music at Party at the Palace on Sunday. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Crowds enjoyed a second day of music at Party at the Palace on Sunday. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

48 photographs from Linlithgow's Party at the Palace 2025 day two (Sunday)

By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
There were two-days of live music in Linlithgow at the weekend as the annual Party at the Palace returned.

Thousands gathered at Bonnytoun Farm, near Linlithgow Loch, for the popular event, which is now in its 11th year.

There was music to suit all tastes at the family friendly event on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Boney M was the headliner with Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire and Stop the Clocks also on the bill.

It may not have been as sunny as it had been on Saturday, but Sunday’s weather was still good for festival goers.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds. Here are some of his photographs from day two on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Squeeze were the headliners. Others on the bill included Tom Meighan, The Bootleg Beatles, Sleeper, Gun, Carol Decker and Kenny Lee Roberts.

Check out our photographs from Saturday too.

The weather was kind for day two and stayed dry, despite rain overnight.

1. Party at the Palace 2025

The weather was kind for day two and stayed dry, despite rain overnight. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Hoosiers entertained the festival goers

2. Party at the Palace 2025

The Hoosiers entertained the festival goers Photo: Michael Gillen

Ready to party on day two.

3. Party at the Palace 2025

Ready to party on day two. Photo: Michael Gillen

Enjoying the live music.

4. Party at the Palace 2025

Enjoying the live music. Photo: Michael Gillen

