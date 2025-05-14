45 pictures from the first Bo'ness Fair 5k fundraiser on the Foreshore

By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:17 BST
The sun was shining on Sunday morning as participants took part in the first Bo’ness Fair 5k fundraiser.

The event saw members of the public invited to complete a 5k circuit on the town’s Foreshore by running, jogging or walking while raising money for the annual Fair Day tradition.

Organisers have hailed the event as a huge success and have thanked all those who took part and ensured it was a great morning for all.

People of all ages took part in the 5k, which saw them follow a scenic route along the shore, heading east towards the harbour and wildflower meadow before heading west along the John Muir Way towards the nature reserve.

They then looped back around towards Kinneil Halt before a sprint to the finish.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those down on the Foreshore on Sunday morning where he captured these images from the event. Do you see yourself or anyone you recognise?

The first Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k event took place on Sunday. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

1. Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k

The first Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k event took place on Sunday. (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Getting ready for the start of the event.

2. Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k

Getting ready for the start of the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Making their way to the start line.

3. Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k

Making their way to the start line. Photo: Michael Gillen

Almost time to get going.

4. Bo'ness Children's Fair 5k

Almost time to get going. Photo: Michael Gillen

