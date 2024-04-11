Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group is for all ages and held a party to mark the landmark occasion in the Abbotsinch restaurant in Grangemouth.

To make this even more of a landmark year and raise money for the branch, two members of the committee, Lynsey Bayne-Yetre and Donna Smith, will be taking part in an abseil off the Forth Bridge on June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch is open to anyone in the council areas of Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire. The birth to 12 years group regularly meets on the first Saturday of every month in the Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth, while the group for 13 years plus meets in the Elgin Park centre in Falkirk on the first Friday in every month.

Celebration time as the Down'sSyndrome Scotland's Central Branch recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. Pic: Michael Gillen

It aims to support people and families with Down’s syndrome by providing these social groups every month, as well as organising several outings annually where everyone comes together, whatever age they might be.

Find out more by emailing [email protected].

Approximately one in every 1000 babies is born with Down’s syndrome and in Scotland it is estimated that there are 70 babies born with Down’s syndrome each year with the total number of people living with Down’s syndrome in Scotland estimated to be 4500.