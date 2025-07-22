38 pictures from this week's events to commemorate the Battle of Falkirk 1298

History came to life in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church on Saturday for the annual event organised by the Society of John de Graeme and the Society of William Wallace.

On July 22, 1298 the army of Sir William Wallace fought the army of King Edward I of England on the fields of Falkirk. Sir John de Graeme, a Scottish knight who fought alongside Wallace, was killed in action at the battle and is buried in the grounds of the church.

The events included the annual procession through Falkirk town centre to the battle’s memorial cairn in Callendar Park where a special service took place.

During the day, those attending were able to enjoy live entertainment including performances from Treubh Dannsa, Clann An Drumma, Arria, Alastair McDonald and Ted Christopher.

Falkirk Schools Pipe Band led the procession to the park.

Re-enactment groups brought history to life for visitors, while there was also a chance to ‘fight a knight.

In a post on Facebook, organisers the Society of John de Graeme, said: “The organising team from the Battle of Falkirk 1298 event would like to thank all those that took part and helped us deliver a great event.”

Organisers are always interested in hearing from those who would like to get involved and help with future events. To find out more visit the Battle of Falkirk 1298 Commemoration page on Facebook.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events – recognise anyone?

Josh Stoddart, 5, from Falkirk enjoyed battling a knight.

The Battle of Falkirk event featured re-enactments and music in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church on Saturday.

Taking part in the many events planned throughout the day.

Visitors could learn more about life in the medieval times.