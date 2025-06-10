38 photographs from Falkirk's Awakening The Festival 2025

Awakening: The Festival took place for the sixth year bringing the summer festival vibe to the town for those with a disability and their family and friends.

There was a whole host of entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy.

There were captivating performers, including Gary the Music Man from The Singing Kettle and the one and only Mowhawk, alongside live music from bands, DJs and singers.

A chance to learn circus skills, face painting and animal handling shows also proved popular throughout the day.

Among the highlights of the event, which was organised by Enable Falkirk, were the inflatables and fairground rides.

There was also the sensory sanctuary offering a calming and interactive space away from the hustle and bustle of the festival atmosphere outside.

Festival-goers also had the chance to spend time with therapy horses and dogs as well as browsing market stalls and information stands from organisations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities.

BBC River City favourites Bob, Angus, Alex and Amber could also be found around the park meeting fans as well as a number of popular children’s characters.

In a post on Facebook, Maureen Kilgour, founder of the festival, said: “Massive thank you to everyone who brought the energy, love, and good vibes to Awakening: The Festival. What an unforgettable day we had — you truly made it magical!

“Words can not describe how much pride I felt.

"Another year’s worth of planning playing out in front of my eyes with over 800 people with disabilities, families, friends and support all experiencing a fully accessible outdoor music festival with no judgement or expectations, just a park full of happy faces, laughter and screams of enjoyment.

"Old friends reunited and new friendships being made as people from all over the country gathered together to enjoy the entertainment.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

1 . Awakening: The Festival Tam Sparkle Experience on stage Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Awakening: The Festival The festival is organised by the Falkirk branch of Enable. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Awakening: The Festival The festival is for people with disabilities, their family, friends and supporters. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales