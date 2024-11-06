36 pictures from Falkirk's fireworks display at Callendar Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 20:59 BST
A colourful display lit up the skies above Falkirk on Tuesday evening as the town hosted its annual fireworks celebrations.

Thousands turned out wrapped up warm for the occasion in Callendar Park. The event was once again organised by Falkirk Council and attracted visitors from both near and far.

Ahead of the start of the display, local DJ Craigie P played the tunes to entertain the crowds. The community event was free to attend.

In a post on Facebook, Falkirk Leisure and Culture said: “A big thank you to all 24,000 of you who came to Callendar Park to enjoy the fireworks! Shout out to DJ - Craigie P for the brilliant music and entertainment.”

Strathcarron Hospice was at the park collecting donations.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those attending the event. Are you, or anyone you know, among those to feature in our gallery of his images?

The annual fireworks display took place in Callendar Park on Tuesday evening. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The annual fireworks display took place in Callendar Park on Tuesday evening. (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Crowds gathered in the park for the annual event.

Crowds gathered in the park for the annual event. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was once again hosted by Falkirk Council.

The event was once again hosted by Falkirk Council. Photo: Michael Gillen

DJ Craigie P was entertaining the crowds before the 'main event'

DJ Craigie P was entertaining the crowds before the 'main event' Photo: Michael Gillen

