36 pictures from Falkirk's fireworks display at Callendar Park

Thousands turned out wrapped up warm for the occasion in Callendar Park. The event was once again organised by Falkirk Council and attracted visitors from both near and far.

Ahead of the start of the display, local DJ Craigie P played the tunes to entertain the crowds. The community event was free to attend.

In a post on Facebook, Falkirk Leisure and Culture said: “A big thank you to all 24,000 of you who came to Callendar Park to enjoy the fireworks! Shout out to DJ - Craigie P for the brilliant music and entertainment.”

Strathcarron Hospice was at the park collecting donations.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those attending the event. Are you, or anyone you know, among those to feature in our gallery of his images?

